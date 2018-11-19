Judge schedules hearing on whether to release report on Wynn

A judge in Nevada has temporarily blocked the planned release of a Massachusetts Gaming Commission report about allegations of sexual misconduct against former casino mogul Steve Wynn.

A court aide says Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez decided Monday she'll hear arguments about whether the report contains confidential information and documents that Wynn attorneys say should be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Wynn sued Nov. 7 to stop next month's planned release of commission findings about whether Wynn engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees while he headed Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

Wynn resigned as company chief executive and chairman in February after misconduct claims were made against him.

He denies the allegations.

Wynn's name has been removed from the company's Massachusetts casino, now called Encore Boston Harbor.