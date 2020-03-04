Expand / Collapse search
JPMorgan suspends traders over chat practices

It is at least the second time this year that traders have been suspended over communications

By FOXBusiness
JPMorgan Chase has once again sidelined fixed-income traders while it reviews employee chat practices, according to Business Insider.

The company pulled traders off its trading floor while examining whether they breached company policy.

The bank has removed two traders in New York and one in London while also turning off their Bloomberg terminals, according to Business Insider.

A credit trader was put on leave in January during a review of whether he violated policies by chatting with colleagues on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service, according to Bloomberg.

The two incidents are reportedly not related.

A JPMorgan representative declined to comment to Business Insider.

The conduct in question reportedly took place on the Bloomberg terminal chat platform.