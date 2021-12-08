JPMorgan Chase adds options to avoid overdraft fees

JPMorgan Chase is promising banking customers they'll have more options to avoid overdraft fees.

Starting in 2022, the bank rolls out these additional options for Chase account holders:

A Catch-Up Day: Customers will have until the end of the next business day to bring their balance back to $50 overdrawn or less to avoid overdraft service fees from the previous day.

The bank explained these options are part of what it already offers, including expanding the overdraft cushion to $50 and cutting fees for returned checks. The options have helped 2 million customers avoid fees, according to the bank.

Earlier this month, Capital One eliminated all its overdraft fees.

"The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," Richard Fairbank, Capital One's founder and CEO, said after the announcement. "It is how people receive their paycheck, pay their bills and manage their finances. Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families. We are excited to offer this service for free."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported data on overdraft fees, noting revenue from the practice reached an estimated $15.5 billion in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America accounted for 44% of the total.