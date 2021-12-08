JPMorgan Chase adds options to avoid overdraft fees
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and BofA accounted for 44% of overdraft fees
JPMorgan Chase is promising banking customers they'll have more options to avoid overdraft fees.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|160.84
|-1.78
|-1.10%
JAMIE DIMON WALKS BACK CHINA SNUB
Starting in 2022, the bank rolls out these additional options for Chase account holders:
- A Catch-Up Day: Customers will have until the end of the next business day to bring their balance back to $50 overdrawn or less to avoid overdraft service fees from the previous day.
- Early Direct Deposit: Customers will be able to use their direct-deposited payroll up to two business days early
Source: JPMorgan Chase
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The bank explained these options are part of what it already offers, including expanding the overdraft cushion to $50 and cutting fees for returned checks. The options have helped 2 million customers avoid fees, according to the bank.
CAPITAL ONE CUTS OVERDRAFT FEES
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|COF
|CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP.
|148.80
|+0.28
|+0.19%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Earlier this month, Capital One eliminated all its overdraft fees.
"The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," Richard Fairbank, Capital One's founder and CEO, said after the announcement. "It is how people receive their paycheck, pay their bills and manage their finances. Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families. We are excited to offer this service for free."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|49.44
|-0.82
|-1.63%
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|44.19
|-0.53
|-1.17%
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported data on overdraft fees, noting revenue from the practice reached an estimated $15.5 billion in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America accounted for 44% of the total.