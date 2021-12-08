Expand / Collapse search
JPMorgan Chase adds options to avoid overdraft fees

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and BofA accounted for 44% of overdraft fees

JPMorgan Chase is promising banking customers they'll have more options to avoid overdraft fees. 

JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 160.84 -1.78 -1.10%

JAMIE DIMON WALKS BACK CHINA SNUB

Starting in 2022, the bank rolls out these additional options for Chase account holders:

  • A Catch-Up Day: Customers will have until the end of the next business day to bring their balance back to $50 overdrawn or less to avoid overdraft service fees from the previous day.
  • Early Direct Deposit: Customers will be able to use their direct-deposited payroll up to two business days early

Source: JPMorgan Chase 

The bank explained these options are part of what it already offers, including expanding the overdraft cushion to $50 and cutting fees for returned checks. The options have helped 2 million customers avoid fees, according to the bank. 

CAPITAL ONE CUTS OVERDRAFT FEES

COF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. 148.80 +0.28 +0.19%

Earlier this month, Capital One eliminated all its overdraft fees. 

"The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," Richard Fairbank, Capital One's founder and CEO, said after the announcement. "It is how people receive their paycheck, pay their bills and manage their finances. Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families. We are excited to offer this service for free."

WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 49.44 -0.82 -1.63%
BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 44.19 -0.53 -1.17%

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported data on overdraft fees, noting revenue from the practice reached an estimated $15.5 billion in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America accounted for 44% of the total. 