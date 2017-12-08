Jony Ive returns to Apple to oversee its design teams

article

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) said Friday that design chief Jony Ive is resuming oversight of the company's industrial-design and user-interface teams, a role that he stepped away from during the development of Apple's new headquarters.

During the past few years, as Mr. Ive focused on Apple's campus, Richard Howarth, vice president of industrial design, and Alan Dye, vice president of user interface design, reported directly to Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Employees started moving into the 2.8-million-square-foot, ring-shaped building in the spring, and the company held its first event there in September.

"With the completion of Apple Park, Apple's design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design," Apple said in a statement.

Apple removed Mr. Dye and Mr. Howarth from the leadership page on its website in conjunction with the announcement. It also removed Denise Young Smith, its vice president of inclusion and diversity, who is leaving the company at the end of this year.