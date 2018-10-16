Search

Johnson & Johnson quarterly profit rises 4.5%

EarningsReuters

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday and boosted its sales and earnings per share guidance, as rising sales of its cancer drugs Zytiga and Darzalex helped offset falling sales of blockbuster arthritis drug Remicade.

The health care conglomerate's net earnings rose to $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the third quarter, from $3.76 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 3.6 percent to $20.35 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

