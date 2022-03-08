Expand / Collapse search
Job openings surge to record 11.26M

The pace of quitting dipped by 2.8%

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the 'strong' February jobs report.  video

February jobs blow past expectations with 678,000 additions

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the 'strong' February jobs report. 

The U.S. economy is sitting on a record amount of job openings.

At the end of January, there were 11.263 million open positions per the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, up from 10.295 million in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Hires hit 6.5 million, while separations were 6.1 million. The pace of quitting declined by 2.8%. 

This is more good news for workers and may continue the "Great Resignation" trend as employers struggle to attract and retain workers.

Dollar Tree is among the companies hiring recently announcing plans to add 10,000 new jobs. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DLTR DOLLAR TREE INC. 146.80 +5.94 +4.22%
HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 316.74 -6.03 -1.87%

Home Depot, gearing up for the busy spring selling season, also plans to hire more than 100,000 associates for flexible, full- and part-time positions in areas including customer service and sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse. 

