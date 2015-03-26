JM Smucker 4Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Having missed analysts' estimates last quarter, JM Smucker gets a chance to make up for it as it delivers its latest earnings on Thursday, June 7, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect JM Smucker to come in with earnings of 99 cents per share on revenues of $1.35 billion. Analysts gave estimates ranging from 95 cents per share to $1.02 per share. The average estimate has shown no movement over the last three months.

Last Quarter's Results

In the third quarter, profit fell 11.5% to $116.8 million ($1.03 a share) from $132 million ($1.11 a share) the year earlier, missing analyst expectations. Revenue rose 11.8% to $1.47 billion from $1.31 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts think investors should stand pat on JM Smucker with seven of 13 analysts rating it hold. Analyst sentiment has been waning recently, as the average rating has dropped slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

The stock fell $3.70 per share between May 1, 2012 and May 4, 2012.

Company Fundamental Trends

Summary

Reporting Period: 4Q

Date of Release: Thursday, June 7, 2012 before market open

EPS: 99 cents

Revenue Estimate: $1.35 billion