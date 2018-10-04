JFK Airport will get 2 new terminals in $13B transformation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says John F. Kennedy International Airport will go from an aging facility into a world-class air travel hub in a seven-year, $13 billion transformation.

He unveiled details on Thursday during a Manhattan gathering of the Association for a Better New York.

Expanding on an announcement he made in January 2017, Cuomo says the rebuilt JFK Airport will feature two new international terminals, centralized ground transportation and better roadways.

He says the improvements will increase the airport's capacity by at least 15 million passengers a year. It currently handles about 60 million annually.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020. The first new gates are scheduled to open three years later, with most of the project completed in 2025.