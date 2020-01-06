JetBlue looks to offset carbon dioxide emissions in bid to fly cleaner

JetBlue is looking to fly cleaner.

The low-cost airline, which brought in $8 billion in revenue in 2018, announced it will offset carbon dioxide emissions from jet fuel on all domestic flights starting July 2020. It will also begin flying with sustainable fuel on flights from San Francisco International Airport.

“Air travel connects people and cultures, and supports a global economy, yet we must act to limit this industry’s contributions to climate change,” JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a statement. “By offsetting our domestic flying, we’re preparing our business for the lower-carbon economy that aviation – and all sectors – must plan for.”

As part of the program, JetBlue will aim to reduce emissions in three ways: include avoiding greenhouse gas emissions in place of renewable sources, eliminating emissions from the atmosphere and completely destroying emissions wherever possible.

The carrier will also support forest conservation and develop solar energy.

In all, JetBlue, which will add 85 fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet, is expected to offset up to 17 billion pounds of emissions a year. The airline will partner with nonprofit climate solutions firm Carbonfund.org, as well as EcoAct, Neste and South Pole, to build on its existing projects, like investing in new tech and supporting more fuel-efficient air traffic control.

JetBlue’s stock is up more than 10 percent on the year.

