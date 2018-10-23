JetBlue: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

JetBlue shares have dropped 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU