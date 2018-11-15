JC Penney withdraws profit guidance, cuts sales outlook

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, traffic makes it's past the J.C. Penney logo hanging outside the Manhattan mall in New York. J.C. Penney Co. reports earnings on Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Shares of J.C. Penney are plunging after the company withdrew profit guidance and lowered its sales expectations for the year.

Continue Reading Below

The company on Thursday reported a loss of $151 million in its third quarter, or 48 cents per shares. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share, which is a nickel better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $2.73 billion fell short of Wall Street expectations of $2.81 billion.

Shares of J.C. Penney Co. tumbled 10 percent before the opening bell, to $1.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP