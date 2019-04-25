Japan's Abe talks trade with EU chiefs ahead of US visit

article

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and top European Union officials are discussing trade, bilateral ties and North Korea, on the latest leg of Abe's international tour to prepare for the G-20 summit in June.

The Japanese premier, EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are likely Thursday to underline their support for open trade and the rules-based multilateral order, ahead of Abe's stopover in Washington.

Abe is also expected to raise concerns about the impact of Britain leaving the 28-nation EU, given the number of Japanese companies operating in the U.K.

The diplomats will also assess progress with an EU-Japan trade agreement that took effect in February. It removes most of the 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) that EU companies pay in export duties to Japan.