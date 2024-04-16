Jamie Dimon nets $183M after completing planned stock sale

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon finished the planned sale of his 1 million shares in the bank Monday.

Dimon offloaded the remaining 178,222 shares on Monday, which were worth about $33 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He sold 821,778 shares in February at a value of roughly $150 million.

The bank said in late October that Dimon and his family would sell 1 million shares in 2024 "for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes." JPMorgan Chase said at the time it was his "first such stock sale during his tenure at the company."

Dimon’s total direct and indirect holdings of JPMorgan stock totaled about 7.7 million following Monday’s transaction.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO has now collected nearly $183 million from the sale.

The JPMorgan shares that Dimon owns have contributed to his $2 billion personal fortune, according to Forbes.

JPMorgan shares are up 4.6% year to date. In the past 12 months, they have climbed nearly 29%.

"We continue to be a pillar of strength for our clients, communities and markets across the world — while also delivering for shareholders," Dimon said earlier this month about JPMorgan Chase.