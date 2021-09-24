IPO market not 'slowing down' anytime soon: Expert

Rosecliff Capital CEO and managing partner Mike Murphy said the IPO market isn't slowing down anytime soon on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday, noting that "great private companies can go public" and create a path to profitability.

MIKE MURPHY: What the U.S. market is telling you: great private companies can go public. There is a market for them.

And that's why you're seeing... technology companies that were doing great in the private markets, they have a path to the public markets. They have a path to liquidity, a path to profitability, a path for the founders and the shareholders to liquidate and to make money on their investment.

So I think the IPO market right now is as good as I've ever seen it. And the key, though, I don't see it slowing down. We still have literally hundreds of great unicorn companies, companies valued at a billion dollars or more, 800 of them. So there's a lot more private companies that you'll see coming to the public markets through IPOs, through direct listings, also through SPACs.

