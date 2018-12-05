Internal Facebook emails reveal it gave some companies special access to user data

A British lawmaker released a trove of internal Facebook emails, revealing how the social media platform favored certain companies, including Netflix, Airbnb and Lyft, by offering them special access to user data.

Continue Reading Below

Damian Collins, a British Member of Parliament, released 250 pages of emails and findings on Wednesday that examine how Facebook treated user data amid its increasing dominance in the social media market from about 2012 to 2015. He is also the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that’s investigating Facebook.

“Facebook have clearly entered into whitelisting agreements with certain companies, which meant that after the platform changes in 2014/15 they maintained full access to friends Data,” Collins wrote in the report. “It is not clear that there was any user consent for this, nor how Facebook decided which companies should be whitelisted or not.”

Facebook entered into so-called whitelist agreements with companies, granting them access to users’ data – even after they made policy changes that restricted access for others, according to The New York Times.

Officials also debated in emails whether to give app developers that spent money in advertising better access to its data, while simultaneously taking “aggressive positions” against apps that competed with them by denying them access to data.

Advertisement

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.