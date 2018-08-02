Intercontinental Exchange Inc Delivers Strong Results in Q2

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), or ICE, delivered a strong finish to the first half of 2018 as revenue rose to a record level in the second quarter while earnings increased at a double-digit pace. The company's growing revenue and expanding margins enabled it to generate more than $1.2 billion in cash flow so far this year, $1 billion of which it returned to shareholders via its dividend and stock repurchase program. That strong start to the year, when combined with its optimistic outlook, has ICE on pace to deliver excellent full-year results.

Intercontinental Exchange results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

What happened with Intercontinental Exchange this quarter?

The trading and clearing segment continues to drive results:

Trading and clearing revenue increased 11% from last year's second quarter to $609 million. Revenue from energy-related trading and clearing was the biggest overall contributor at $250 million, up 8% year over year. However, the main growth drivers were agriculture (Ag) and metals (up 20% to $74 million) and over the counter (OTC) and other transactions, which jumped 26% to $57 million.

Revenue from ICE's data and listings segment rose 1% to $637 million. While pricing and analytics revenue increased 8% to $262 million, a 12% drop in desktops and connectivity revenue offset much of that gain. However, that decline was due entirely to last year's sale of Trayport. Adjusting for this impact, revenue in the data and listings segment would have increased 4% year over year.

Net income expanded at a much quicker pace than revenue due to the company's expense reduction initiatives, which helped boost its adjusted operating margin from 58% to 60%.

Meanwhile, per-share earnings grew at an even faster rate thanks to the company's stock repurchase program, which has reduced the share count by more than 2% in the past year.

What management had to say

CEO Jeffrey Sprecher commented on the company's results, saying:

Advertisement

One of the highlights this year has been the performance of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It ranked as the No. 1 global exchange in the first half of the year after helping companies raise $19.3 billion in proceeds from 41 initial public offerings (IPOs). In addition to that, the NYSE launched the first direct listing (Spotify), which provides private companies with a new way to go public.

Looking forward

"As we look to the second half of the year, we are excited about the array of growth opportunities ahead and our ability to generate value for stockholders," said CFO Scott Hill in the earnings press release. The company's internal growth driver in the second half should be its data business where it sees revenue expanding by more than 6% year over year on an organic basis. Meanwhile, ICE has a strong balance sheet, including more than $500 million in cash, which gives it the financial resources to capture the external growth opportunities it sees.

10 stocks we like better than Intercontinental ExchangeWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.