Intel ordered to pay $2B in patent dispute

Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report.

“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail,” the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

The damage award is about half of Intel’s fourth-quarter profit.

“Operating companies are going to be disturbed by not only the size of the award but also the damages theory,” said Michael Tomasulo, a Winston Strawn lawyer who attended the trial. “They more or less seemed to have bought the entire VLSI case.”