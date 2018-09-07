Infrastructure ETFs Receive Renewed Attention

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Amid expectations for increased global spending, infrastructure investments, including ETFs, are receiving renewed attention. However, not all infrastructure ETFs are created equal. The SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEArca: XKII) is an example of next generation infrastructure investing. The Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF follows companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind intelligent infrastructure, [...]
Continue Reading Below