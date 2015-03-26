Inergy, Great Basin Gold Among Stocks Falling to Annual Lows Thursday

Here are nine stocks that fell to 52-week lows:
- While trading on below-average volume, Inergy, L.P. (NASDAQ:NRGY) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $15.06. Trading at a volume of 961,382, the stock price is down 2.3%. The stock is trading at 84.9% of its 50-day moving average and 66.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Great Basin Gold Ltd. (USA) (NYSE:GBG) declined today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of 77 cents to 67 cents. On volume of six million shares, the stock price is down 7.5%. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped 32 cents (-30.6%) from a price of $1.04 on January 17, 2012. The stock is trading at 75.7% of its 50-day moving average and 56.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Silicon Graphics Inc. (NYSE:SGI) fell today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $8.53 to $8.46. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price is down 2.5% with a volume of 404,710. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $4.31 (-33.7%) from a price of $12.78 on January 17, 2012. The stock is trading at 81.2% of its 50-day moving average and 67.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Houston American Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:HUSA) sunk today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $5.40. Shares are down 8.2% and trading at a volume of 601,115. The stock is trading at 52.6% of its 50-day moving average and 41% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of STR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRI) slipped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $5.52 to $5.05. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price has fallen 8.7% with a volume of 470,981. The stock is trading at 64.8% of its 50-day moving average and 56.7% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE:NSU) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $3.26. Shares have fallen 5.7%, trading at a volume of 592,575. The stock is trading at 72.6% of its 50-day moving average and 60.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of MDC Partners Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:MDCA) declined today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $12.29 to $12.12. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Trading at a volume of 90,735, the stock price is down 4.8%. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $2.28 (-15.8%) from $14.40 on December 15, 2011. The stock is trading at 91.4% of its 50-day moving average and 84.7% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) fell today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $3. While trading at a volume of 305,893, the stock price has fallen 6.4%. The stock is trading at 45.5% of its 50-day moving average and 47.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTF) slid today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $1.55 to $1.45. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price is down 5.1% with a volume of 261,377. The stock is trading at 74.9% of its 50-day moving average and 69.3% of its 200-day moving average.
