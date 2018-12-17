Search

IndyCar promotes Jay Frye to president in reorganization

MarketsAssociated Press

Jay Frye, IndyCar's head of competition and operations for the past three years, has been promoted to president of the open-wheel racing series.

The move was announced Monday by Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Co., which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The promotion is effective Jan. 1. Miles will remain as CEO of IndyCar.

Continue Reading Below

Frye joined Hulman & Co. in 2013 as chief revenue officer, a year before the series reached a title sponsorship agreement with Verizon. IndyCar said the reorganization, which includes several other moves, was a result of C.J. O'Donnell's resignation as chief marketing officer, a job he held since November 2013.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports