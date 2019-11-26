In-N-Out settles million-dollar lawsuit over 2017 wildfire

California-based In-N-Out has settled a lawsuit alleging the fast-food chain was responsible for a fire that occurred over two years ago.

Cal Fire was seeking roughly $1.2 million from the burger chain to recoup costs after a 2017 wildfire sparked on In-N-Out property in rural Arroyo Grande, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

"In-N-Out Burger and Cal-Fire have amicably agreed to settle a lawsuit involving a fire that occurred over 2 years ago in September 2017," In-N-Out general counsel Arnie Wensinger wrote in an emailed statement to FOX Business on Tuesday.

Wensinger said the terms of the settlement are not public, and "due to litigation the parties do not expect to have any further comment."

"We are actually uncertain why we have received media attention over an old lawsuit involving a fire that occurred in 2017," Wensinger wrote.

Cal Fire claimed The Huasna Fire was caused by a tractor mowing grass on In-N-Out property, saying it was covered in “dry annual grasses and scattered brush, which created a receptive bed of flammable vegetation,” according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The agency also claims the tractor was improperly maintained and the driver allowed the fire to spread, according to the outlet. The fire burned about 245 acres (99 hectares) in four days.

