Humana: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $644 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $4.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.29 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $14.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.97 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $14.40 per share.

Humana shares have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 3 percent. The stock has climbed 30 percent in the last 12 months.

