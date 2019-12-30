Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Huawei

Huawei says sales rose 18% in 2019 despite US pressure

Associated Press
close
Huawei Technologies USA chief security officer Andy Purdy discusses Germany’s decision to use Huawei to build part of the country’s 5G infrastructure and the security concerns of using Huawei technology.video

Huawei prepared to prove products are not subject to Chinese government: Andy Purdy

Huawei Technologies USA chief security officer Andy Purdy discusses Germany’s decision to use Huawei to build part of the country’s 5G infrastructure and the security concerns of using Huawei technology.

BEIJING — Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies said Tuesday that its sales rose about 18% in 2019 despite U.S. moves to restrict its business.

Continue Reading Below

The estimate came in an annual New Year's message to employees from chairman Eric Xu. The letter predicted a difficult year in 2020, saying that the American pressure creates a challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. government says Huawei technology poses a security risk and has urged other countries not to buy its 5G mobile network equipment. Huawei denies the allegations.

The unlisted company estimated annual sales would top 850 billion yuan ($120 billion). Huawei, based in Shenzhen in southern China, typically releases its official and audited annual financial results in March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“These figures are lower than our initial projections, yet business remains solid and we stand strong in the face of adversity,” Xu said in the New Year's letter.