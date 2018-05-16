How Warren Buffett Decides It's Time to Sell a Stock

Warren Buffett's favorite holding period is forever, as he often remarks, but it doesn't always work out that way. In reality, the Oracle of Omaha and his team sell stocks regularly, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, of the nine major stock positions in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio 25 years ago, only three remain today.

However, there are right and wrong reasons to sell stocks, and Warren Buffett's past comments, as well as Berkshire's actions, can help guide you in the right direction.

How Warren Buffett decides it's time to sell

At Berkshire Hathaway's 2002 shareholder meeting, Buffett responded to a question about when he'll decide to sell a stock. At the time, Berkshire had recently sold McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock after holding them for uncharacteristically short time periods.

Buffett mentioned two main reasons he'll sell a stock. The first is when he feels Berkshire needs the money for a more attractive opportunity. "We would sell if we needed money for something else -- I would reluctantly sell something terribly cheap to buy something even cheaper," said Buffett. This doesn't happen to Berkshire too often these days -- after all, the company has more than $100 billion in cash. However, it does happen, and I'll discuss a specific, recent example in the next section.

The second, and more common, reason Buffett sells stocks is because of changing fundamentals, or a changing competitive landscape. As Buffett said:

Real-world examples of stocks Buffett has sold

To illustrate some of these points, as well as some other reasons Buffett and the rest of Berkshire's team may be inclined to sell stocks, here are a few examples from the company's history:

IBM (NYSE: IBM): Berkshire had been gradually unloading its IBM stake for some time, and Buffett confirmed that the last of the shares were sold during the first quarter of 2018. In a nutshell, Buffett says he misjudged IBM's competitive challenges, and as a result, it has revalued the stock lower. This is a prime example of the concept of "when your original thesis no longer applies, get out."

Bad reasons to sell

To be thorough, there are some bad reasons to sell a stock that investors should avoid. These include, but aren't necessarily limited to:

Because the stock's price plunged: This is perhaps the worst possible reason to sell a stock. If your original reasons for buying still apply, and the price has gone down significantly, it should be looked at as an opportunity to buy, not to sell.

This is perhaps the worst possible reason to sell a stock. If your original reasons for buying still apply, and the price has gone down significantly, it should be looked at as an opportunity to buy, not to sell. Because the stock's price increased sharply: I've been guilty of this one a few times, and at first, this might not sound like a bad reason to sell. For example, I sold Tesla after shares roughly tripled from its IPO price, even though all signs were pointing toward dramatically improved vehicle sales and a path to long-term profitability. In the years since, shares have increased another 300% or so from where I sold it.

I've been guilty of this one a few times, and at first, this might not sound like a bad reason to sell. For example, I sold Tesla after shares roughly tripled from its IPO price, even though all signs were pointing toward dramatically improved vehicle sales and a path to long-term profitability. In the years since, shares have increased another 300% or so from where I sold it. Because a billionaire sold: This applies even if that billionaire is named Warren Buffett. Now, if a billionaire sells a stock, it could be a good time to do a little digging and find out why. However, I'm saying that you shouldn't sell just because a billionaire did. For example, I mentioned that Buffett sold some Goldman Sachs a couple years ago, but a little research would show that this was mainly to finance an acquisition rather than because of fears about the stock itself.

The bottom line: Selling stocks is fine -- if you do it for the right reasons. Sell because a company has fundamentally changed, or because you can deploy your money more effectively somewhere else. Don't sell just because everyone else is, or to lock in a quick profit.

