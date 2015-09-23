How To Get Amazon Prime For $67

Amazon.com Inc. will offer a $30 discount for a one-year Prime membership, which includes free two-day shipping and its catalog of videos and music. New users will be able to get Prime for $67 versus $99 regularly, beginning Friday at midnight and expiring at 11:59 p.m. PT the same day. The company said it is offering the deal to celebrate five Emmy wins for its original series "Transparent," as more consumers cut the traditional cable cord and opt instead for on-demand video streaming. Shares of Amazon fell 1.7% to $539.46 in recent trade, following a broader market selloff, but are up 26% over the last three months, vastly outperforming the broader S&P 500, which is down 7.3%. (Correction: an earlier version of this reported the discount was for $69).
