How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday after a midday gain evaporated in the late afternoon.

Consumer-focused companies like retailers and restaurant chains accounted for much of the market's pullback. The losses outweighed solid gains by financial stocks, which got a boost as climbing bond yields set the stage for higher interest rates on mortgages and other loans.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,821.98.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 37.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,186.71.

The Nasdaq composite lost 25.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,385.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,579.87.

Advertisement

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.89 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is down 430 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 119.91 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.19 points, or 1.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.37 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,467.49 points, 5.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 482.47 points, or 7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.36 points, or 2.9 percent.