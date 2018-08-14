Home Depot's 2Q earnings beat estimates

article

Dow component Home Depot reported a 2Q profit of $3.05 per share, topping the estimate for $2.84. Revenue was $30.5 billion. The revenue estimate was for $30.02 billion.

US same-store sales rose 8.1%.

“We were very pleased with our record second quarter sales and earnings,” said Craig Menear, Chairman, CEO and President. “Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded expectations.”

Home Depot reported earnings of $2.25 a share on revenue of $28.11 billion in the year ago quarter. Both topping estimates.

Last quarter, the home improvement retailer delivered mixed results, with sales falling short.

Shares are higher by almost 2% in premarket trading.