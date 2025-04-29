Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Health Care
Published

Hims & Hers partners with Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy

Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk set to launch the bundle on the telehealth company’s platform this week

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Hims & Hers Health announced on Tuesday it will bundle Wegovy with the telehealth platform’s membership through a new collaboration with drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

The bundle will offer Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug at all its dosage strengths paired with a Hims & Hers membership providing "access to 24/7 care, ongoing clinical support, and nutrition guidance," Hims & Hers said. 

"We’re excited to work with Novo Nordisk, a company known for breakthrough innovation in clinical medicine and a strong portfolio of medications," Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum said in a statement. "We share a vision of what consumer-centered healthcare looks like, and this is just the first step towards delivering that future." 

Shares of Hims & Hers jumped 25% on the news.

POLAND - 2025/03/27: In this photo illustration, the Hims and Hers Health company logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Piotr Swat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The bundle will offer Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug at all its dosage strengths paired with a Hims & Hers membership. (Piotr Swat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It will carry a monthly $599 starting price tag. Novo Nordisk’s NovoCare Pharmacy, a direct-to-patient online pharmacy geared toward cash-paying Wegovy patients that went live last month, will be directly available through the telehealth company’s platform as part of the partnership.

NOVO NORDISK CUTS WEGOVY PRICES IN HALF FOR CASH-PAYING CONSUMERS

Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk will launch the bundle on the telehealth company’s platform this week. 

It "builds on Hims & Hers’ existing suite of weight loss solutions and provides access to all dose strengths of Wegovy in a high-quality pen for self-pay patients," Hims & Hers said. 

Wegovy shots

Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk will launch the bundle on the telehealth company’s platform this week. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to the bundle, Hims & Hers said the two companies are in the process of devising a roadmap that combines the Danish drugmaker’s "innovative treatments" with the telehealth platform’s "ability to scale access to quality care."

Novo Nordisk headquarters

Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, Denmark. (REUTERS/Tom Little/File photo / Reuters Photos)

Two other telehealth companies, Ro and Life MD, similarly unveiled partnerships with Novo Nordisk on Tuesday that will involve integrating NovoCare Pharmacy into their platforms and offering Wegovy. 

OZEMPIC, WEGOVY AMONG DRUGS SUBJECT TO MEDICARE PRICE CONTROLS

Wegovy is one of several GLP-1 medications that have become extremely popular for weight loss in recent years, along with Novo's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH 33.75 +5.27 +18.50%
NVO NOVO NORDISK A/S 62.62 +0.54 +0.87%