Earnings

Hess posts quarterly loss, deepens spending cuts on coronavirus-fueled oil rout

Reuters
OPIS energy analyst Tom Kloza argues oil prices will recover next year. video

Despite coronavirus demand dip, cheap oil 'isn’t here to last’: OPIS analyst

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Thursday, hurt by $2.25 billion in charges on the back of a coronavirus-induced fall in demand and a plunge in crude prices.

OIL PRICES SNAP 5-DAY WINNING STREAK

HESHESS CORPORATION47.45+2.44+5.42%

The New York-based company said net loss attributable was $2.43 billion, or $8 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $32 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

OIL PRICES RALLY AS MORE STATES REOPEN ECONOMIES

On an adjusted basis, it incurred a loss of 60 cents per share.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose to 344,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 278,000 boepd. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

