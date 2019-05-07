Here's Why TherapeuticsMD Fell as Much as 17.6% Today

What happened

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell over 17% today after the business reported first-quarter 2019 operating results. The women's healthcare company reported $3.9 million in revenue, which lagged well behind the consensus on Wall Street expecting $5.9 million, according to five analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo! Finance.

The large gap between analyst estimates and reality was driven by the launch of the company's patient savings program for its lead drug product Imvexxy. The program caps monthly prescription rates at $35 for eligible patients. TherapeuticsMD said it expects revenue to pick up as commercial payer coverage and insurance plan coverage expands.



The patient savings program was a significant factor weighing on the quarter. Consider that the business reported 75,000 Imvexxy prescriptions in Q1 2019, representing growth of 58% from Q4 2018, but revenue was 24% lower. That said, it seems a little shortsighted of Wall Street to cast a program giving patients access to therapy as a negative for the long-term health of the business.

For what it's worth, TherapeuticsMD beat Wall Street's quarterly earnings estimate by a penny with a loss of $0.16 per share despite the $2 million miss on revenue. That shows the business kept expenses in check.

The company also had a busy April. TherapeuticsMD reported 31,200 prescriptions of Imvexxy last month, closed a $300 million term loan facility, and launched another drug product, Bijuva, on the market. The recent infusion of capital will be key to supporting the continued growth of Imvexxy as well as market launches of Bijuva and a third product, Annovera.



A few broken spreadsheets on Wall Street aside, TherapeuticsMD turned in a solid start to 2019. The $950 million women's health company is flush with cash and will soon be nurturing the growth of three new drug franchises. And although the business doesn't provide guidance, the terms of the $300 million loan facility state that the last $50 million will only be dispersed if its three drug franchises achieve at least $11 million in revenue during Q4 2019. That suggests a healthy exit rate for the business and plenty of growth just ahead.

