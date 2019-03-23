Here's Why Shares of Citigroup Were Down Friday

What happened

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were down as much as 5% on Friday afternoon on investor fears that falling bond yields and the potential for a slowing economy will eat into results. Citi also faced some company-specific issues with its Asian equity group that weighed on shares.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Bank stocks including Citigroup were under pressure on Friday after the Federal Reserve indicated that it intends to take a more cautious approach on interest rates due to fears of economic weakness. The comments led to a rally in bond prices and resulted in the yield on a two-year Treasury bond rising above the yield on a 10-year, a so-called inverted yield curve.

If history is a guide, an inverted yield curve is an indicator that a recession is on the horizon. Inverted yield curves also make lending less lucrative for banks.

Citi said Friday morning that it has ousted eight equity traders in Hong Kong and suspended three others after an internal investigation. Citi is one of the most international of the U.S. banks, deriving 40% of consumer banking revenue from outside of the U.S., and it can ill-afford to see its reputation take a hit in Asia.

Now what

Advertisement

It's worth noting that even after Friday's decline, shares of Citi are still up 17% year to date and 40% over the past three years. While safeguards are in place that should hopefully prevent a repeat of the 2008 crisis that almost drove Citigroup out of business, the risk of increasing economic headwinds that could stunt bank growth and further pressure shares is significant.

Given the amount of uncertainty on the horizon, it's a dangerous time to go bargain hunting.

10 stocks we like better than CitigroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.