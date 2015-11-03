Herbalife Shares Slide After Sales Fall Short Of Expectations

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. fell in Tuesday's extended session after the nutrition products company reported below-expected global sales. Herbalife said its third-quarter earnings jumped to $93.6 million, or $1.09 a share, from $11.2 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company would have earned $1.28 a share, better than the $1.05 a share forecast by analysts in a FactSet survey. Net sales fell 12% to $1.1 billion, missing analysts' forecast of $1.15 billion. Herbalife raised its 2015 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $4.65 to $4.75 from the previous forecast of $4.50 to $4.70. Herbalife shares fell 3.2% in after-hours trading.
Copyright © 2015 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below