HealthEquity's Net Income Soars as It Continues to Execute

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The provider of health savings accounts (HSAs) produced double-digit growth in membership, custodial assets, revenue, and net income. The increased scale lead to margin expansion and outsized growth in earnings per share, and the broad-based prosperity allowed management to favorably change its guidance for the year.

HealthEquity Q3 results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

Metric Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change (YOY) Revenue $70.5 million $56.8 million 24% Net income $15.7 million $10.5 million 50% Earnings per share $0.25 $0.17 47%

What happened with HealthEquity this quarter?

HSA membership expanded 22% to 3.7 million.

Custodial assets under management, which is the total amount of money that is held in its member's accounts, grew 27% to $7.1 billion.

The 24% revenue growth was driven by a 9% uptick in service revenue, 43% jump in custodial revenue, and 18% growth in interchange revenue.

Investment assets grew 53% to $1.5 billion.

The increased scale help lift gross margin to 65% during the period, a 600 basis point increase over the same period last year.

Operating expenses grew 38% to $26.8 million.

Adjusted earnings grew 58% to $0.28 per share. That was ahead of the $0.25 that Wall Street was expecting.

Cash balance at quarter end was $330 million. The company remains debt free.

What management had to say

CEO Jon Kessler stated that the company was riding a wave of momentum as it headed into the fourth quarter. He was particularly proud of the company's ability to grow its pool of investment assets so strongly during the period:

Advertisement

On the conference call with investors, HealthEquity's Founder and Vice Chair Dr. Steven Neeleman had some exciting partnership news to share with investors:

Looking ahead

The strong quarterly performance enabled management to favorably tweak its full-year guidance:

Revenue is now expected to land between $281 million and $285 million. That is a $2 million bump at the bottom end of management's previous outlook.

Net income is expected to land between $66 million and $70 million, or $1.03 to $1.09 per share.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to land between $68 million and $72 million, or $1.06 to $1.13 per share. That represents a small increase from its prior range of $1.05 to $1.11 in non-GAAP EPS.

While HealthEquity's results and guidance were very strong in absolute terms, Wall Street was expecting $284.3 million in sales and $1.12 in non-GAAP EPS for the full year. HealthEquity's stock took a double-digit beating in response since the midpoint of its guidance was a bit below the consensus forecast among the analyst community.

Investors who can look past the short-term price movement have a lot of positive takeaways from this report. Membership and custodial assets continue to grow at a nice clip. Management is successfully translating the increased scale into higher profits. What's more, the new partnership deals with Vanguard and Nationwide should help to round out the company's product offering and could be a great catalyst for attracting new business down the road.

In total, HealthEquity's business looks as strong as ever. While its stock still can't be called classically "cheap", this Fool thinks that the sudden discount makes right now a great time for growth-focused investors to get in.

10 stocks we like better than HealthEquityWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HealthEquity wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Brian Feroldi owns shares of HealthEquity. The Motley Fool owns shares of HealthEquity. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.