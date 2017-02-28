Harmonic Shares Slip On Weak Earnings Outlook

Shares of Harmonic Inc. fell in Tuesday's extended session after the video services company issued a weak earnings outlook. Harmonic reported its fourth-quarter loss widened to $10.4 million, or 13 cents a share, from a loss of $7.2 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company would have earned 8 cents a share. Revenue rose to $113.1 million from $86.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $109 million. Harmonic projected a first-quarter loss of 4 cents to 8 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even in the current quarter. Shares fell 0.9% after hours.
