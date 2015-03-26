Halliburton, Hewlett-Packard Among Stocks falling to Annual Lows Tuesday

These nine stocks fell to 52-week lows:
- The share price of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) fell today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $26.55 to $26.28. The stock was trading on below-average volume. On volume of 8.3 million shares, the stock price is down 1.6%. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, decreasing $6.71 (-20.2%) from a price of $33.24 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 88.7% of its 50-day moving average and 80.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $19.24. The stock price has fallen 1.2% with a volume of 8.4 million. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $5.44 (-22%) from a price of $24.75 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.9% of its 50-day moving average and 78.7% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Siemens (NYSE:SI) declined today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of $79.60 to $77.95. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares are down 1.6% and trading at a volume of 1.3 million. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $21.16 (-21.1%) from a price of $100.12 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.9% of its 50-day moving average and 84.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) slipped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $21.31 to $20.67. The stock was trading on below-average volume. While trading at a volume of four million, the stock price has fallen 3%. The stock has been sinking in the last two months, down $9.38 (-31.1%) from a price of $30.20 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 84.1% of its 50-day moving average and 68% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $12.88. The stock price is down 1.2% with a volume of 6.3 million. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $6.51 (-33.4%) from $19.50 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 90.7% of its 50-day moving average and 74.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) fell today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $37.77 to $37.08. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price has fallen 1.7% with a volume of 2.2 million. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $5.44 (-12.7%) from a price of $42.91 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 92.1% of its 50-day moving average and 82.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Walter Energy (NYSE:WLT) sunk today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $42.20. Trading at a volume of 1.4 million, the stock price is down 2.6%. The stock is trading at 83.8% of its 50-day moving average and 70.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) dropped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $52 to $50.90. The stock was trading on below-average volume. While trading at a volume of one million, the stock price has fallen 1.1%.
- While trading on below-average volume, Alpha Natural Resources (NYSE:ANR) slipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $7.48. On volume of 5.2 million shares, the stock price is down 4.4%. The stock is trading at 71.7% of its 50-day moving average and 47.1% of its 200-day moving average.