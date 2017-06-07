Gunshots Inside Iran's Parliament; Attack At Khomeni Shrine: Reports

Gunmen stormed Iran's parliament in Tehran and started shooting at guards on Wednesday, according to media reports citing Iran's state media. Local Tasnim News Agency tweeted that three attackers were inside the parliament and two people had been injured. Unconfirmed reports said one shooter has been arrested. There were also reports that four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, had attacked the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran. One security guard was killed and four people injured in that incident, the reports said, citing state TV news.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below