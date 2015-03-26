Granite Construction, ICF International Among Stocks Gapping Down Friday

Here are stocks that gapped down today with opening prices significantly lower than the previous trading day's close:
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at $22.01 after closing the previous trading session at $24.74, gapping down. The stock price is down 8.2% with a volume of 364,477. The stock has been going in a negative direction over the last month, dropping $3.60 (-13.7%) from a price of $26.31 on July 5, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.7% of its 50-day moving average and 87.9% of its 200-day moving average.
Continue Reading Below
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) gapped down today, opening at $19.94 after closing the previous trading session at $23.94. Shares have dropped 8.8%, trading at a volume of 127,062. The stock has been falling recently, and shares are down $3.15 (-12.6%) from a price of $24.98 on July 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 90.5% of its 50-day moving average and 89% of its 200-day moving average.
- With an opening price of $14.17, SciQuest (NASDAQ:SQI) gapped down from its previous close of $17.02. Shares are down 11.5%, trading at a volume of 124,800. The share price has dropped $3.15 (-17.3%) from $18.22 on July 5, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 200-day moving average of $15.75 today.
- Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) gapped down today, opening at $3.95 after closing the previous trading session at $4.82. The stock price is down 15% with a volume of 332,712. The stock has been losing steam over the last month, sinking $1.47 (-26.3%) from a price of $5.56 on July 5, 2012. The stock is trading at 79.9% of its 50-day moving average and 77.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- Exide Technologies (NASDAQ:XIDE) opened at $2.52, gapping down from its previous close of $2.88. Shares have dropped 4.2%, trading at a volume of 434,762. The share price has been decreasing in the last month, down 82 cents (-22.9%) from $3.58 on July 5, 2012. The stock is trading at 88.2% of its 50-day moving average and 93.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- After closing the previous trading session at $1.50, TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) gapped down with an opening price of $1.32. While trading at a volume of 112,430, the stock price has fallen 9.7%. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing 38 cents (-21.7%) from $1.73 on May 8, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $1.49 today.