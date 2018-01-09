Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was up .40 cent at $4.3260 a bushel; March corn lost .40 cent 3.4840 a bushel; March oats lost 1.20 cents at $2.5020 a bushel while January soybeans lost 5.20 cents at $9.5040 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was down .30 cent at $1.1738 a pound; January feeder cattle was down 25 cent at $1.4523 a pound; February lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.7323 a pound.