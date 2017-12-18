Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was up .60 cent at $4.2120 a bushel; March corn gained .40 cent 3.4740 a bushel; March oats lost 2 cents at $2.4940 a bushel while January soybeans gained 1 cent at $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.2003 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.4780 a pound; February lean hogs was down .08 cent at $.6733 a pound.