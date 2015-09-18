GoPro Shares Slide On Downbeat Outlook

Shares of GoPro Inc. slumped on Friday after an analyst issued a downbeat outlook for the maker of action cameras. "Growth is seemingly becoming more difficult for GoPro, highlighted by comments [from the company] suggesting the HERO4 Session camera may require more education around its attributes," analyst Jim Duffy at Stifel. Monetization of content has also yet to gain momentum, he added. GoPro shares fell 4.8% to $34.58. The stock is down more than 45% year to date and is off nearly 40% over the past month.
