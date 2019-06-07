GOP officials rehash old fight against Volkswagen union vote

article

Top Tennessee Republicans are predicting economic harm if workers at Volkswagen's car assembly plant in Chattanooga vote to unionize.

With 1,700 workers scheduled to vote June 12-14, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee are following their predecessors' blueprint.

In 2014, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and then-Gov. Bill Haslam helped convince Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga to vote 712-626 against unionization with United Auto Workers.

Lee argues it's harder to recruit companies in a state with significant union activity.

The union has questioned why Lee headlined a January announcement at the Spring Hill General Motors plant, which has 3,000 UAW-represented workers.

A smaller group of Chattanooga workers voted for representation in 2015, but Volkswagen refused to negotiate.

Other than that vote, UAW hasn't fully organized a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.