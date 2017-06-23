Gold Climbs For The Session, Ends Nearly Flat For The Week

Gold climbed Friday, with a decline in the U.S. dollar helping prices post a gain for a third session in a row. Prices for the yellow metal settled a dime below their finish a week ago. "Gold is consolidating from the recent drawback, but is still in a correction mode," said Nico Pantelis, head of research at Secular Investor. "We should be nearing the bottom of the current correction in the next week or two, from where a bigger climb should start." August gold rose $7, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,256.40 an ounce. It finished last Friday at $1,256.50.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below