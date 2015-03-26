GNC Holdings, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Among Stocks Down on Above-average Volume Friday

A few stocks are down on high volume today:
- GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) is down on high volume today, trading with volume of 4.1 million, or 2.6 times its average daily volume. A decrease of 4.1% has brought the stock price to $35.01. The share price has been sinking in the last month, down $3.74 (-9.7%) from $38.75 on May 16, 2012. The stock is trading 5.5% above its 200-day moving average.
Continue Reading Below
- Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) is trading down on above-average volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 754,991, or 6.6 times its average daily volume. The stock price had dipped 5.8% to $26.39. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $5.36 (-16.9%) from $31.75 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.4% of its 50-day moving average and 88.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is trading down on above-normal volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 665,490, or 3.2 times its average daily volume. The stock price has sunk 11.6% to $16.44. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $7.30 (-30.7%) from $23.74 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 84.5% of its 50-day moving average and 78.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Inv Grd Mun (NYSE:VGM) is trading down on above-normal volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 332,929, or 3.8 times its average daily volume. The stock price is $14.82, reflecting a 1.3% decrease. The stock has been dipping recently, and shares are down 75 cents (-4.8%) from a price of $15.57 on June 8, 2012. The stock is trading at 96.3% of its 50-day moving average and 98% of its 200-day moving average.
- Dyax (NASDAQ:DYAX) is seeing its price fall on above-normal volume today, as 1.8 million shares have moved, or 2.9 times its average daily volume. Trading at $1.95, the stock is down 9.1%. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed 42 cents (27.1%) from a price of $1.53 on April 18, 2012. The stock is trading 10.7% above its 50-day moving average and 20% above its 200-day moving average.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is trading down on above-average volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 484,032, or 5.3 times its average daily volume. The stock price had dipped 1.6% to $5.39. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $1.72 (-24.2%) from a price of $7.11 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 91.7% of its 50-day moving average and 88.2% of its 200-day moving average.
Advertisement
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is down on high volume today, trading with volume of 214,661, or 25.2 times its average daily volume. At $6.62, shares are down 11.7%.
- CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is seeing its price fall on above-normal volume today, as 181,747 shares have moved, or 1.5 times its average daily volume. The stock price is $5.52, reflecting a 2.1% decrease. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $1.10 (-16.6%) from $6.62 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.7% of its 50-day moving average and 89.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- Dominion Resources Black Warrior (NYSE:DOM) is trading down on a volume of 102,240, or 1.7 times its average daily volume. Shares have dropped 8.6% to $5.66. The stock is trading at 72.5% of its 50-day moving average and 63.1% of its 200-day moving average.