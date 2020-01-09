Global stocks, oil prices rebound as Iran anxiety eases

U.S. equity futures and global stock markets are rising as anxiety over a potential U.S.-Iranian conflict eased.

The major futures markets are indicating a gain of 0.3 percent when stocks begin trading on wall Street.

Oil prices rebounded Thursday after first surging on news of the Iranian attack and then falling back once tensions appeared to be easing.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 43 cents to $60.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract fell $3.09 to settle at $59.61. It traded as high as $65.65 following the missile attack.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 52 cents to $65.96 per barrel in London. It fell $2.83 the previous session to $65.44.

Markets initially sank Tuesday night with the Dow falling 400 points after Tehran launched missiles at bases housing Americans in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general.

Anxiety subsided after reports indicated no Americans were killed and President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

That sent stocks higher in a huge rebound.

In Thursday trading, London's FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX rose 1.5 percent and France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 powered ahead 2.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.9 percent.

Also Thursday, China reported consumer prices rose 4.5 percent in December over a year earlier, propelled by surging pork prices due to an outbreak of disease.

China's government also announced that its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

The Commerce Ministry officially confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He would attend the signing.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.