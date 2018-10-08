Global stock selling continues as bond yields rise

Equity futures are pointing to additional losses to start the week. The three major indexes could be headed to a third straight day of declines.

Dow Jones futures were trading lower by 0.29 percent. The S&P 500 declined 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.38 percent.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.227% last week, its highest level since 2011. The bond market was closed Monday for a holiday.

The stock market recorded losses Friday, as traders reacted to the latest jobs report. While the latest report provided another positive view on the state of the U.S. economy, bond yields climbed even higher in the aftermath of the economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 180.43 points, or 0.68 percent, to 26,447.05. The S&P 500 was down 16.04 points, about 0.5 percent, at 2,885.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.06 points, or 1.16 percent, to 7,788.45.

The U.S. economy added 134,000 jobs in September below analysts' expectations while the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969.

The highlight of the week will be the kickoff of earnings season for the big banks on Friday.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite was trading down by 2.9 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.5 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX was off 0.5 percent and France’s CAC was down 0.4 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.