Gilead to buy Immunomedics in $21B deal
Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement
(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.
Continue Reading Below
Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.
GILEAD FILES US MARKETING APPLICATION FOR REMDESIVIR
The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.