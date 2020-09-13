Expand / Collapse search
Gilead to buy Immunomedics in $21B deal

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.

Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.

GILEAD FILES US MARKETING APPLICATION FOR REMDESIVIR

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.

