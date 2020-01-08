Ghosn throws Latham & Watkins under the bus for colluding with Nissan, prosecution

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn publicly retaliated at a press conference Wednesday, speaking out about the injustices he faced while being held captive in Japan.

Upon naming names, Ghosn said U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins collaborated with Japanese prosecutors and Nissan executives.

Ghosn accused Japanese prosecutors of seizing his defense documents. He said he then called Nissan to hire a lawyer without realizing the company was actually conspiring against him.

Latham & Watkins worked on Nissan’s probe into Ghosn as a “longtime outside counsel” for the automaker, according to Bloomberg.

Nissan general counsel Ravinder Passi raised concern about the investigation being a conflict of interest, the Wall Street Journal reported in September. Passi focused his argument on the relationship between Latham & Watkins and Nissan Senior Vice President Hari Nada, who had formerly reached a plea deal with the prosecutors based on his involvement with the case.

Latham & Watkins was founded in 1934 by Dana Latham and employs more than 2,600 attorneys internationally. The firm has expanded its coverage of industries and practices, from tax and employment law to tackling the opioid crisis.

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson practiced law with Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C., according to RTT News. Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Reed Hundt became the 85th lawyer at L&W in the 1970s and was a partner in the Washington office, according to the FCC.

