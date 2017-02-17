Gastar Exploration Inc Soars on Financing Plan

article

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT: GST) soared on Friday and were up 12% by 2:30 p.m. EST thanks to a financing agreement with funds managed byAres Management (NYSE: ARES).

So what

Ares agreed to provide Gastar Exploration with $425 million in new funding, which includes a $250 million secured term loan due in 2022, $125 million in secured convertible notes due in 2022, and it will purchase$50 million in common stock. That capital will enable Gastar to fully repay the $70.4 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and redeem all of its $325 million in senior secured notes that mature next May. As a result, the company can turn its attention away from strengthening its balance sheet and toward growing its compelling position in the STACK play of Oklahoma.

Image source: Getty Images.

Advertisement

Ares Management has provided similar financing to another downtrodden oil and gas producer in the past. Last year it provided $350 million in term loan funding to Clayton Williams Energy (NYSE: CWEI), which gave it the cash to pay off its credit facility and finance new wells. Ares also received warrants in that deal allowing it to buy the stock at $22 per share, and it would go on to buy another $150 million in Clayton Williams Energy's stock for $29.70 per share in a follow-on transaction a few months later.

Those transactions would pay off handsomely for both Ares and Clayton Williams after the company agreed to sell itself to Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) for $2.7 billion. Under the terms of that deal, Noble Energy would assume Ares' debt and pay investors about $139 per share in cash and stock. That marked quite the payday for Ares, which, at the time, owned 35% of Clayton William's stock.

Now what

Gastar Exploration was able to get the financing it needed to ease its balance sheet burden so it can get back to drilling. Better yet, it got that funding from an investor with an excellent track record of helping beaten-down oil and gas producers. Investors clearly hope that Ares has the Midas touch and can do for Gastar what it did for Clayton Williams.

10 stocks we like better than Gastar ExplorationWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now...and Gastar Exploration wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2017.

Matt DiLallo has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.