Gas prices in Rhode Island have fallen 4 cents per gallon and are now averaging $3.68 for regular.

That's according to AAA Southern New England's weekly survey released Monday.

The price in Rhode Island is still 11 cents more than the national average of $3.57.

But it's 12 cents lower than it was last year at this time, when gas was averaging $3.80 per gallon.