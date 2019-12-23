Gas prices drop 4 cents per gallon

Drivers picked up a holiday gift, although just a small one.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 4 cents per gallon to $2.61 over the past two weeks, according to the latest Lundberg survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that this could be the last relief that drivers see for awhile as retailers around the country face higher costs.

The price at the pump is 18 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.62 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.14 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.05, down a penny.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.